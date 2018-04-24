Main opposition accuses government of 'amateurism' over French frigates

Main opposition New Democracy accused the government of “amateurism” in handling Greece’s defence, following reports in the French press that challenged a statement by Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis last week that Paris had agreed to lease two frigates to Athens.



“Could the government, which apparently treats even the country’s defense with incredible amateurism, inform its citizens on what exactly has been agreed - if it has agreed - with France?” the party said in a press release.



On Saturday, French weekly La Tribune quoted French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who said “it is not valid” that any deal has been reached, however “we are at the disposal of our Greek friends to continue working even more closely.”



French website Mer at Marine quoted on Monday an unnamed French official who said that such a deal is “out of the question” and that “these statements are totally unfounded.”