Specialist team recovers Mirage flight recorder

An oceanographic vessel of the Greek Center for Marine Research, using a robotic submersible, retrieved on Tuesday the flight recorder of the Mirage 2000-5 which crashed into the sea in the central Aegean, near Skyros, on April 12, killing the pilot Captain Giorgos Baltadoros.



According to Air Force sources, the “black box,” which is expected to provide useful information for the ongoing investigation into the causes of the accident, will be sent to the manufacturer in France to retrieve its data.