SYRIZA MPs request extension for Novartis report

SYRIZA lawmakers participating in a parliamentary committee set up to investigate 10 Greek politicians allegedly linked to a bribery scandal involving the Swiss drugs manufacturer Novartis, requested on Tuesday a two-day extension to submit their official report, sparking criticism from the opposition.



The request was send on Tuesday morning to opposition MPs by the head of the panel and SYRIZA MP Thodoris Dritsas, in an email marked as “urgent.”



The opposition claims SYRIZA requested the extension to study the conclusions of other parties and prepare the answers for its own report.



Last week, the panel concluded it was not competent to investigate the allegations and the file will be returned to judicial authorities.



Governing coalition MPs responded that the main body of the report, which will state the panel’s inability to look into the case, will be submitted on Tuesday and a final version will be submitted with additional notes on Thursday.