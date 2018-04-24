Countless Aspects of Beauty | Ioannina | April 25 - September 17

Organized by the National Archaeological Museum in cooperation with the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation at its Silversmithing Museum, “The Countless Aspects of Beauty” explores humanity’s need for finery and embellishment through man's propensity for making even the most mundane object a thing of beauty. Located in the southeastern citadel (Its Kale) of Ioannina Castle, the museum is open daily (except Tuesdays and public holidays) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission costs 3 euros.

Silversmithing Museum, Its Kale,

Ioannina Castle, tel 265.106.4065, www.piop.gr