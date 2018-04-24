Ian McEwan | Athens | April 25 & 26

Critically acclaimed British screenwriter and novelist Ian McEwan has been invited to deliver a talk, titled “The Self: The Invention of the Literary Persona,” as part of events marking Athens’s stint as 2018 World Book Capital. The lecture at the Athens Concert Hall, organized with the support of the British Council, starts at 7 p.m. and is free of charge, with seating stubs being distributed as of 5.30 p.m. On Thursday, he will be at the Public multimedia store in Syntagma Square at 7 p.m. to meet fans and sign books.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali &

Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333;

Public, Syntagma Square