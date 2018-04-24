Murder of 19-year-old youth in northern Athens ‘resolved’

Police have issued international arrest warrants for three Albanian nationals over the murder last month of a 19-year-old man in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi.

The suspects, aged 23, 24 and 33, were also charged with the attempted murder of the victim’s three friends.

According to police, the 19-year-old was fatally stabbed by the 23-year-old. All three suspects have criminal records.

Meanwhile an Athens court on Tuesday sentenced three men and one woman, accused of murdering pawnbroker Giorgos Kotsilidis in 2013, to life imprisonment.

The murder of 30-year-old Kotsilidis, which took place in the suburb of Dafni, became known as the “crime via Facebook” because the woman used the social media site to arrange a meeting with the victim at his home where he was subsequently robbed and killed.

The four made off with 139,000 euros and 2 kilos of jewelry.