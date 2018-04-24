NEWS |

 
Probe called into website selling 'cure-alls'

The Panhellenic Pharmacists’ Association (PFS) has called for an investigation into a website run by an NGO based in Thessaloniki which sells concoctions that purport to cure cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and Parkinson’s disease among a long list of ailments.

In a statement, PFS has called on authorities to intervene in order to safeguard public health from what it described as the unregulated sale of products of unknown provenance.

PFS president Kyriakos Theodosiadis described the website’s activity as criminal.

