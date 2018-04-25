Only a handful of people can be said to have truly helped the country evolve and grow in their specific area of interest, and Angelos Delivorias, who passed away on Tuesday, was one of them.

Thanks to a winning combination of vision, determination and dedication, the former Benaki Museum director was able to work miracles in the realm of culture, bequeathing the country with a world-class group of museums.

He is one of a few and he should serve as a paradigm to others today so that they in turn can help the country start to emerge from this persistent period of decline that we are experiencing.