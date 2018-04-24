Draft legislation that aims to grant same-sex couples the right to adopt a child has divided leftist SYRIZA, with several MPs raising objections to the proposed reform, arguing Greek society is not “ready” for such a change.

The extent of the reactions – at least 10 deputies have objected to the proposal – had not been anticipated in the ranks of SYRIZA, which has traditionally lobbied for equal rights for citizens irrespective of sexual orientation.

One source close to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras noted that some of the MPs even expressed concerns about possible reactions from the Church of Greece to such a reform.

In a bid to appease objections, Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou and Alternate Social Solidarity Minister Theano Fotiou sought to clarify aspects of the bill.

A group of 10 MPs said they would send a joint letter with their concerns to Tsipras. Separately, three MPs submitted a letter to the ministry asking for the bill to be revoked.