BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Taxisnet website now accepting card payments

TAGS: Taxation

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has activated the online application allowing taxpayers to pay their dues to the state using bank cards (credit or debit) via the Taxisnet platform.

Taxpayers can now log into the www.aade.gr website with their username and password and follow the directions on screen under the “personalized information” menu to make their dues appear and select payment by card.

The website is all in Greek.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 