Taxisnet website now accepting card payments
Online
The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has activated the online application allowing taxpayers to pay their dues to the state using bank cards (credit or debit) via the Taxisnet platform.
The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has activated the online application allowing taxpayers to pay their dues to the state using bank cards (credit or debit) via the Taxisnet platform.
Taxpayers can now log into the www.aade.gr website with their username and password and follow the directions on screen under the “personalized information” menu to make their dues appear and select payment by card.
The website is all in Greek.