ATHEX: Minor losses on banks’ drop

Bank stocks on Tuesday led the benchmark at Athinon Avenue to a third consecutive session of losses, albeit marginal, while the overall picture was quite patchy, with mid-caps and small-caps registering gains. The gains registered by PPC and Coca-Cola HBC offset most of the blue chip index’s losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.53 points, down 0.13 percent from Monday’s 838.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index edged 0.08 percent lower to 2,161.02 points, while mid-caps grew 0.45 percent and small-caps 0.46 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.53 percent, as Eurobank fell 2.92 percent, Piraeus shrank 2.32 percent, National conceded 1.06 percent and Alpha declined 0.76 percent. Sarantis improved 4.64 percent, PPC rose 1.57 percent and CCHBC advanced 0.85 percent.

In total 58 stocks recorded gains, 55 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 48.5 million euros, just up on Monday’s 46.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.15 percent to 67.90 points.