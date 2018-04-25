Mitsotakis slams gov't over PPC selloff plans, frigate confusion

As MPs debate a bill selling off lignite plants of Greece's Public Power Corporation, conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the leftist-led government of lacking vision and reminded it of its opposition to PPC's privatization when in opposition.

"The government is defrauding citizens while nodding to likely buyers of the lignite units," Mitsotakis told Parliament, noting that the administration would push up electricity prices and undermine the future of PPC. "It is leading it to the brink of bankruptcy," he said.

Mitsotakis also commented on the confusion surrounding reports that Greece was to receive French frigates on lease following clarifications by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos that the only confusion between Greek and French authorities related to the possible construction of frigates in Greece.

"You have to understand that the country's foreign policy and defense are not a game," he said.

"The country's standing is at risk due to the inadequacy of the government," he said.