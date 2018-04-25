Energy minister seeks to defend PPC selloff ahead of vote in Parl't

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis on Wednesday sought to defend a government bill selling off lignite-fired power stations, declaring that the leftist-led administration "changed" for the better three privatizations planned by conservative New Democracy when it was in power.

Speaking after a critical speech by ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Stathakis claimed that the leftist administrations secured better terms for selloffs in the energy sector.

Stathakis also rebuffed Mitsotakis's criticism that the current government has large strategic projects. "There is a continuation of strategic projects," he said, citing the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project.

Earlier Mitsotakis accused the government of "defrauding citizens while nodding to likely buyers of the lignite units," adding that the leftist administration would push up electricity prices and undermine the future of PPC.

"It is leading it to the brink of bankruptcy," he said.

Outside Parliament, Greek power workers railed against the planned selloffs, dumping lignite in a symbolic protest outside Parliament.

