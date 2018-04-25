WHAT’S ON |

 
Susan Buck-Morss | Athens | April 26

American philosopher Susan Buck-Morss – professor of Political Science at the CUNY Graduate Center and professor emeritus in the Government Department at Cornell University – will speak on the subject of revolution in the present day, at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, April 26. The lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., is organized in cooperation with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities. Attendance is free of charge and seats will be allotted as of 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

