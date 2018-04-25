Young Choreographers | Athens | April 28 & 29

Six promising young Greek choreographers have been invited by the Onassis Cultural Center to show their work at a two-day event showcasing emerging local dance talent. They are Evangelia Kolyra with “Code Bend Time,” Christos Xyrafakis and Andi Xhuma with “OK, That's You,” Katerina Andreou with “BSTRD,” Androniki Marathaki with “Hi Jack, Hijack!” and Elpida Orfanidou with “Pharmacist or Balloonist.” Kolyra and Marathakis's shows are admission-free. For tickets for the others and program details, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800