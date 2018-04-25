World Beach Taekwondo Championships is held in Greece again

For the second year in a row, the World Beach Taekwondo Championships will be held from 25-28 April on Rhodes.



The event was first launched in 2017, when it attracted the interest of the sporting world internationally, as one of the most innovative initiatives not only for the sport of taekwondo, but for the sports world as well.

The event won second place in the 10th Peace & Sport Awards, for its "White Card" campaign during the opening ceremony of the event.

In order to promote peace through sport, athletes opened a white sheet at the Medieval City of Rhodes, a nearby UNESCO World Heritage Monument.

In addition to this, it also won the silver prize at the 2017 Tourism Awards, in the "Developing Sports Tourism" category.



(Xinhua)