The Biomedical Research Foundation (BRFAA) of the Academy of Athens on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the support of the former’s new Precision Medicine Infrastructure Project.



The deal provides for the construction of a new BRFAA building for that project, which will be implemented as a public-private partnership.



The EBRD will support the call for expressions of interest in the development of the project, which will be in line with international standards.