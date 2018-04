Greece is the fourth most expensive country in Europe for gasoline and the eighth dearest for diesel, according to new research commissioned by UK tyre fitting specialists Just Tyres.



The “Europe’s Fuel Price Index” survey, published on Wednesday, has combined the average fuel prices for 29 countries in Europe with fuel consumption data to reveal the state where motorists can get the greatest mileage for their money.



It found that in Greece drivers can only travel 658 kilometers on 50 British pounds’ worth (57 euros) of gasoline.



In neighboring Bulgaria, which tops the list of countries in terms of low-cost motoring, the same money can take drivers 987 kilometers, while in Cyprus 50 pounds’ worth of gasoline translates into 819 kilometers.



Only Norway, the Netherlands and Italy have higher gas prices than Greece.



On the diesel chart, motorists in Greece can travel the eighth shortest distance (1,121 kilometers) for 50 pounds, whereas in Luxembourg, where diesel prices are the lowest, putting the same amount of money’s worth in your tank suffices for a 1,457-kilometer trip.