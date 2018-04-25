Six herb robbers busted

Six Albanian nationals have been arrested in the region of Grammos in northwestern Greece, near the border with Albania, on charges of violating forestry laws by illegally picking huge amounts of a wild mountain herb.



Police said they caught the men on Tuesday and seized 132 kilos of Primula veris (cowslip), as well as 10 horses that were used to carry the harvest.



Greek law stipulates that only small amounts of wild herbs are allowed to be harvested for personal use. According to authorities, Albanian nationals regularly make the trip over the border to collect wild herbs and medicinal plants.