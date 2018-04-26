Up against the system

There are so many distinguished Greeks abroad who want to help their country. When they do make the decision, however, they usually come up against the harsh Greek reality, shaped by political parties and labor unions, and governed by cronyism, kickbacks and shady deals.

Those who are worthy and care about their good name will put up a fight, but only a handful ever succeed in making any kind of difference. Most feel that the “system” – which often crosses party lines and is eternal – leaves them no room to do their jobs.

Greece would be a very different country today if it opened its arms in a welcoming and sincere manner to those who want a good reputation and a distinguished career here as well.