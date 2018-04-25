Government insists bill on foster parents won’t be changed

Amid divisions within the ruling leftist SYRIZA party over draft legislation that aims to grant couples with cohabitation agreements, including same-sex ones, the right to foster a child, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos insisted on Wednesday that no changes will be made to the bill.

Several government lawmakers want the article in question to be amended, believing it will pave the way for same-sex couples to adopt children.

Tzanakopoulos said, “The government’s position is clear and will not change,” and, citing European law and the European Convention of Human Rights, added that there can be no differentiation on the grounds of sexual orientation when it comes to the procedures governing the fostering of children.

With at least 10 government deputies objecting to the proposal, the government is reportedly seeking the support of MPs from other parties to get the bill passed.