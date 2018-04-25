PPC workers protest sale of power plants

Chunks of lignite litter the area in front of Parliament in downtown Athens on Wednesday after Public Power Corporation workers held a protest against plans to sell the company’s plants. A majority of lawmakers voted for the bill that will pave the way for the state-owned company to begin privatizing its plants next month. Opposition New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis reminded the leftist-led government of its opposition to PPC’s privatization before it was elected. ‘The government is defrauding citizens while nodding to potential buyers,’ he said. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]