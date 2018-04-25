Expert calls for action to boost fertility programs

A professor at Athens’s Harokopio University has warned that the number by which births fell in the six-year period up to 2017 – 110,000 – is the same as that normally expected within a single year.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee last night, demographics professor Alexandra Tragaki urged lawmakers to adopt measures to enhance fertility programs and public awareness.

Greece needs a “strategy,” she said, to offset the combined effects of the economic crisis (which has made couples reluctant to start a family), women waiting longer to become mothers and the brain drain that has seen thousands of young people emigrate to other countries.