PPC union cancels rolling strikes

Workers at Greece's power utility PPC announced on Wednesday they are suspending the 48-hour rolling strikes they started this week as of 10 p.m. this evening, following the approval from parliament of a bill that opens the way for the sale of lignite-powered plants.



Labour union GENOP-DEH said criticized in a statement the "willing" lawmakers of the government coalition who will be "always responsible for the plundering of PPC."

"As for the government, it should not brag. it may have won the battle in parliament, but it will lose the war in society," it said.



During the debate in parliament, hundreds of PPC workers protested outside parliament against of the the sale of 40 percent of the company's coal-fired capacity, which has been agreed with the country's creditors.