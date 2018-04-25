ATHEX: Stocks slide on pressures from abroad

The Greek stock market toed the international line on Wednesday, registering fresh losses in a downward cycle that looks likely to continue for some time, according to observers. The day’s turnover remained below the 50-million-euro mark for another session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.93 points, shedding 1.39 percent from Tuesday’s 837.53 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.65 percent to 2,125.35 points.

The banks index continued to slide after the growth of the previous couple of weeks, dropping 2.38 percent, while only a handful of blue chips bucked the trend and stayed afloat.

Sarantis declined 4.10 percent, National Bank fell 3.98 percent, Hellenic Petroleum decreased 2.81 percent, Jumbo gave up 2.73 percent, Hellenic Exchanges conceded 2.71 percent and Coca-Cola HBC lost 2.50 percent. ADMIE Holdings grew 1.31 percent and Titan Cement rose 0.70 percent.

In total 40 stocks reported gains, 70 took losses and 29 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 46.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 48.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.24 percent to 68.06 points.