Distinctions for Karatzas & Partners law firm

Athens-based Karatzas & Partners received two major distinctions in as many days last week from leading international publications, consolidating its position as one of the leading law firms in Greece.

Karatzas & Partners received the Greek Law Firm of the Year award at the Chambers Europe Awards for Excellence on Friday. The award ceremony, one of the most prestigious in the European legal calendar, took place in Madrid.

A day earlier Karatzas & Partners had also been named Greece’s Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year at the IFLR (International Financial Law Review) European Awards, held in London.

Karatzas & Partners achieved outstanding results in the annual rankings published earlier this year by UK-based legal publishers Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, with the firm ranked in Band 1 in seven practice areas: Banking, Finance and Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions; Energy; Projects and Privatization; Real Estate and Construction; Restructuring and Insolvency; and Technology, Media and Telecoms.

Managing Partner Catherine Karatzas also entered The Legal 500’s Hall of Fame, having been recommended as a Leading Lawyer for seven consecutive years.