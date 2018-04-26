Rouvikonas targets British Council in Athens

Members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group stormed the premises of the British Council in the central suburb of Kolonaki in Athens on Thursday morning protesting against the war in Syria.

According to reports, some 20 group members entered the council building, scattered flyers and shouted slogans about Syria before leaving.

The group has carried out dozens of acts of vandalism against perceived targets, such as state offices, financial agencies, embassies, media and other businesses.

In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said it carried out the raid to protest Britain's involvement in the recent bombing of Syrian chemical sites.