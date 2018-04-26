Panel says it is not competent to probe Novartis report

A probe by a parliamentary committee into the alleged bribery of Greek politicians by the Swiss drugs firm Novartis was officially concluded on Thursday as coalition MPs finalized their report, concluding that the panel is not competent to examine the case.

That report, along with documents stating the positions of the opposition parties, whose MPs walked off the panel, are to be submitted to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, who is expected to call for another vote in the House in the next two weeks on how to proceed.