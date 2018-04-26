Young man stabbed to death in Exarchia brawl

Police in Athens were on Thursday seeking the perpetrator behind a stabbing in the downtown district of Exarchia which led to the death of a 23-year-old man.

The man was stabbed at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday during an altercation on Themistokleous Street, according to investigators.

The man had been in a bar with some friends when an argument broke out with another group and escalated into a brawl outside the premises, they said. He was rushed to the capital’s G. Gennimata Hospital but doctors could not save him.

According to police, he had been detained for drugs possession in the past.