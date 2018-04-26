Alleged ringleaders of Lesvos clashes identified

The Greek Police (ELAS) has identified 16 people involved in the attacks against migrants that broke out on Monday in a central square on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Four of them are faced with felony charges of attempted arson and grievous bodily harm, while the other 12 face charges of sedition.

According to police, the ringleaders of the attacks are members of far-right groups.

The clashes broke out after dozens of local residents started protesting the presence of migrants in the main square of Mytilene, the island capital.

Police detained 120 people – all but two of whom were Afghan migrants – while 28 people were transferred to the hospital for first-aid treatment.