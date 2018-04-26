MLS reports 2017 results
Online
Athens-listed company MLS Multimedia SA said on Thursday its after-tax earnings in 2017 amounted to 1.8 million euros, while its operating profits (EBITDA) dropped to 5.6 million from 6.3 million euros in 2016.
Athens-listed company MLS Multimedia SA said on Thursday its after-tax earnings in 2017 amounted to 1.8 million euros, while its operating profits (EBITDA) dropped to 5.6 million from 6.3 million euros in 2016.
It added that its total revenues amounted to 23.1 million euros.
[Reuters]