Turkish officer moved to secret location amid tight security

One of the eight Turkish servicemen who fled Turkey in July 2016 following an attempted coup and are seeking asylum in Greece was on Thursday moved to a secret location following last week’s court ruling ordering his release.

The serviceman, who piloted the helicopter which brought the eight to Greece in 2016, is to remain under tight police surveillance amid fears for his safety.

The Council of State last week ordered his release and is to rule in May on whether to grant asylum to the eight.