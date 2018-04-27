Eurozone finance ministers will decide next month on the future steps to help Greece successfully end its current bailout program, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Friday after a meeting in Sofia.

“The Eurogroup will decide in June all the elements that can help facilitate the Greek exit from the bailout programmed,” which ends in August, Mario Centeno told a news conference.

He said Greece did not intend to ask for a precautionary credit line and said ministers discussed the European Commission’s proposal for enhanced surveillance of Greece after the end of the bailout program. [Reuters]