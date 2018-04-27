Eurozone to decide in June measures to help Greece end bailout, says CentenoJAN STRUPCZEWSKI, FRANCESCO GUARASCIO
Eurozone finance ministers will decide next month on the future steps to help Greece successfully end its current bailout program, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Friday after a meeting in Sofia.
“The Eurogroup will decide in June all the elements that can help facilitate the Greek exit from the bailout programmed,” which ends in August, Mario Centeno told a news conference.
He said Greece did not intend to ask for a precautionary credit line and said ministers discussed the European Commission’s proposal for enhanced surveillance of Greece after the end of the bailout program. [Reuters]