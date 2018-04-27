No disagreement with Tsakalotos over ‘clean’ program exit, says Tzanakopoulos

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos on Friday dismissed reports that there is a difference of opinion between the government and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on whether Greece will achieve a “clean” exit from the bailout program in August this year.



Tsakalotos was quoted as telling the Financial Times that creditor monitoring missions to the country would likely be more frequent after the country’s memorandum expires in August than in other post-bailout countries.



“It is likely to be a case of three or four visits instead of two,” he reportedly told the FT. Two is the customary number of missions carried out per year for a given period of time.



“There is no different in perspective within the government. I read a series of analyses, which I would say are rather misplaced, because Mr Tsakalotos, in his comment to the Financial Times never talked about a non-clean exit,” he told radio station Sto Kokkino.



The rules that have applied to other countries that completed their adjustment program will also be followed in Greece's case, he said.



“There will be no review as we have known them for eight years, there will be no disbursement procedure,” he said.