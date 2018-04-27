Tsakalotos: Greece to be under ‘enhanced surveillance’ after program exit

Greece will be under “enhanced surveillance” by the institutions once its bailout program expires in August this year, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Friday, following a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Sofia.



“It was noted that we will have an enhanced supervision, which has nothing to do with a precautionary credit line, let alone with reviews, which include prior actions and disbursements,” he told state broadcaster ERT.



“It was noted that everything will be completed on June 21,” he added.



The minister said the institutions were very pleased with the growth strategy Greece presented, adding debt talks are continuing and will be completed by June 21.