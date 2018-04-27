CoS plenary to study TV license applications next week

Next Friday a plenary session of the Council of State (CoS) will examine the applications submitted by private TV stations for seven national broadcasting licenses.



It had been announced early on Friday that the session would be postponed, but a statement later in the day said it would go ahead.



Telecommunications Minister Nikos Pappas said on Friday that the procedure to grant the licenses should have already been completed.



A government-organized auction for TV licenses in 2016 was revoked by a top Greek court which ruled that the National Broadcasting Council (ESR) must oversee such a competition.