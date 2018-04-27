Woman who killed baby granted conditional release

The 22-year-old who admitted to throwing her newborn baby down a light shaft in the apartment building where she lives with her mother in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni, which resulted in the infant’s death, has been granted conditional release pending trial.



She will have to appear at her local police station twice a week and she is not allowed to leave the country.



According to reports, her bail was set at 5,000 euros.



The woman had been studying at a technical college in Kalamata and moved to Athens when she found out she was pregnant.



She managed, however, to conceal her pregnancy from her mother.