Theodor Kallifatides | Athens | May 3

Theodor Kallifatides, an acclaimed Greek author who lives in Sweden and writes in Swedish, frequently on the subject of being a Greek abroad, has been invited by the City of Athens to deliver a lecture on the boundaries of freedom in art and literature. The lecture, which is part of events for Athens World Book Capital 2018, takes place on Thursday, May 3, starting at 8 p.m. It is in Greek and admission free of charge.

Athens Municipal Cultural Center, 50 Academias,

tel 210.528.4800