Foniadakis & Ekman | Athens | May 3-6

In “Equilibre,” acclaimed Greek choreographer Andonis Foniadakis studies the steely discipline determination that drives classical dancers and the hierarchy of ballet in order to expose its courtly roots, in a piece that features music by Philip Glass. In “Cacti,” Sweden's Alexander Ekman teams up with the Greek National Opera's corps de ballet for the first time in a witty, fast-paced deconstruction of dance. The two pieces will feature in a double-bill production at the GNO on May 3-6. Tickets cost 15-55 euros and can be booked in advance on www.ticketservices.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center,

364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.nationalopera.gr