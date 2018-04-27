Foniadakis & Ekman | Athens | May 3-6
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center,
In “Equilibre,” acclaimed Greek choreographer Andonis Foniadakis studies the steely discipline determination that drives classical dancers and the hierarchy of ballet in order to expose its courtly roots, in a piece that features music by Philip Glass. In “Cacti,” Sweden's Alexander Ekman teams up with the Greek National Opera's corps de ballet for the first time in a witty, fast-paced deconstruction of dance. The two pieces will feature in a double-bill production at the GNO on May 3-6. Tickets cost 15-55 euros and can be booked in advance on www.ticketservices.gr.
364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.nationalopera.gr