Greece’s government bond yields hit a two-and-a-half-month low on Friday after eurozone finance ministers said they are set to decide in June on future steps to help Greece successfully end its current bailout program.



Greece’s 10-year bond yield dropped to as low as 3.901 percent, down 3 basis points on the day, and five-year Greek bond yields dropped to 2.993 percent, down 5 bps on the day.



Both yields were at their lowest since February.



“News that had discussions will begin is positive for Greece and [Greek government bonds] given that Germany’s finance minister remains the harshest on debt relief and is now open to talks,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner.



[Reuters]