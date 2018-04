Celebrating World Dance Day, the Jump & Jive swing dance team’s Social Ballroom event takes place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Sunday, April 29. The public are invited to show off their moves, wing it alone or get some expert guidance from the dancers who will be at hand. The free-of-charge event starts at 7 p.m.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org