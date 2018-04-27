Sports Club Opening | Athens | April 28

The grand opening of the Athenians Sports Club will take place on Saturday, April 28, at the Aiolos Glyfadas Football Club in the southeastern suburb of Vari. Co-founders Lina Norman and Vasilis Katsakos invite people of all ages to come along and try their hand at rugby as well as enjoy the other exciting activities planned for the launch. Both Norman and Katsakos are experienced rugby players and coaches who have a passion for the game and would love to see more Athens residents enjoying the sport as much as they do. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Aiolos Glyfadas FC, 2 Andrea Papandreou, Vari