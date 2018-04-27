World Jazz Day | Athens | April 29 & 30

Bar and live music venue The Zoo is hosting two days of concerts by respected Greek and foreign artists to mark World Jazz Day on April 29 and 30. Running from 1 to 11 p.m. on both days, the lineup includes Nigel Price, the Harris Lambrakis Quartet, Gilad Atzmon, Vasilis Xenopoulos, Yiannis Papanastasiou and Takis Paterelis, among others. Admission costs 10 euros on Sunday and 14 euros on Monday, or 20 euros for both days. Tickets are a bit cheaper if booked in advance at www.viva.gr.

The Zoo, 45 Zoodochou Pigis,

Halandri, tel 210.674.5375