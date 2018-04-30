It is indeed time for Greece to become a normal country again, but an official exit from a system of austerity and supervision alone is not enough to make this happen.



The role of the leftist SYRIZA and right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks’ coalition government is waning as time goes by. Those who voted for this government out of anger realize that they made a mistake.



Voters who supported it because it could implement painful reforms without stirring a public reaction see that it won’t be able to hold back the tide of discontent for much longer.



For Greece to return to normalcy, it first needs a normal government that believes in reforms which will unleash the country’s productive capabilities and put an end to the vulgar mentality of old-school politics that currently prevails. And the faster we get this normal government, the better.