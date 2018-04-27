Prominent figures pay last respects to Angelos Delivorias

Personalities from the worlds of politics and the arts joined relatives and friends of former Benaki Museum director Angelos Delivorias for his funeral at the capital’s First Cemetery on Friday, after he passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday. Among those in attendance were President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou and former prime ministers Costas Simitis and Lucas Papademos. At the helm of the prestigious cultural institution for 41 years, stepping down in 2014, Delivorias organized dozens of exhibitions in Greece and abroad. [Simela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]