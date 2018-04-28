The latest fixation

Fixations on a particular issue are never good in politics. Up until a couple of months ago, the government was fixated on the issue of a debt write-off.

Now that it knows this is impossible it is fixated on the post-bailout era and is cultivating expectations that Greece will not have any kind of supervision once the program ends in August.

The more honest ministers in the cabinet admit this is impossible, as Greece remains a special case because of mistakes made by this government.

Our partners are willing to help create the impression that Greece is turning over a new leaf but there will be control and it will actually be connected to a gradual lightening – not a write-off – of the debt.