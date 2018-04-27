Concerns grow over migrant influx

Local officials from Evros and the Aegean islands on Friday appeared before a parliamentary committee in Athens, calling for swift action to deal with rising migration flows.

Amid concern about a spike in arrivals via the land border with Turkey, Orestiada Mayor Dimitris Mavridis described Evros as “the new northern Aegean” and said the situation could spiral “out of control.”

Samos Mayor Michalis Angelopoulos, who was representing the five Aegean islands hosting state camps for migrants, called for action to ease overcrowding.

He said proposed changes to the asylum procedure are inadequate.

Meanwhile the United Nations Refugee Agency called on authorities to open reception facilities in Evros.