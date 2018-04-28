Data hackers nabbed in Athens

A 46-year-old and a 64-year-old were arrested by police cyber crime officers on Saturday on charges of illegally hacking personal data and distributing it to third parties.



In raids on their homes in Athens, police found digital files with over 1.5 million records of citizens’ personal data, a computer, an internal hard drive, four external hard drives, and three USB storage devices, among other incriminating evidence.



The two men appeared before an Athens prosecutor, while the digital evidence was confiscated and sent to the police’s criminal investigation division for further examination.