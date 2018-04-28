ND decries Exarchia ‘state’

New Democracy reiterated its pledge on Saturday to impose law and order when it comes to power as attacks by self-styled anarchists against riot police units in the central Exarchia district of Athens continue unabated.



Shadow interior minister Maximos Harakopoulos said in a statement on Saturday that the attacks in Exarchia have become a weekly tradition and accused the Civil Protection Ministry of turning a blind eye.



Ruling SYRIZA, he said, is undermining the rule of law so that it does not upset “friendly forces” on the margins of society, adding that the “state” of Exarchia remains outside the state’s jurisdiction and is at the mercy of organized gangs of thugs.