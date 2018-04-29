Questioning Greek sovereignty is biggest problem with Turkey, poll shows

Turkey’s tendency to question Greek national sovereignty is the biggest problem facing Greece in its relations with its neighbor, a nationwide poll conducted by Public Issue on “Greece and the World 2018” showed this week.



According to the survey, 74 percent of respondents said challenging Greek sovereignty in the Aegean and over islands such as Kastelorizo, Fourni and the Dodecanese is the most important issue, while 16 percent believe it is Turkey's aggression and intransigence.



Asked where Greek-Turkish relations stand today compared to a year go, 81 percent said they have deteriorated, 16 percent said they are the same and just 2 percent believe they have improved .

Concerning the Greek government’s handling of bilateral relations with Turkey, 54 percent of the respondents said it was “probably wrong,” versus 37 percent who responded “probably correct.”



At the same time, 56 percent of participants said that the criticism levelled by the opposition against the government on its policy towards Turkey is “probably wrong,” while 32 percent it is “probably correct.”



The same survey found that 67 percent of respondents are “probably against” Turkey's accession to the European Union and 27 percent are “probably in favour.”



However, the vast majority said Greece should continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations with Turkey (70 pct) with only 28 percent being against talks.



Asked whether they believe a war with Turkey is probable in the years to come, 52 percent said it is “improbable,” and 44 percent it is “probable.”



The survey was conducted through telephone interviews between 16-23 April 2018 in a sample of 600 respondents.